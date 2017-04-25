LightBox
Search
Sign In
celebritiesEmma Watson Explains How She Navigates the 'Minefield' That Is Social Media
Emma Watson attends the 'Beauty And The Beast' New York screening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City.
CultureThe Day Israel Banned My Book
dorit-rabinyan-novel-israel-rejects-author
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Speaks at Holocaust Commemoration Ceremony
President Trump's Joint Address to Congress
TelevisionSeth Meyers Gave Donald Trump a 100-Day Report Card and It’s Not Pretty
seth-meyers-trump
From the project "Mass Incarceration"Brian Frank
Cadet students perform at a local theater in Sergiyev Posad, Russia.
The Historical War Camp in Borodino, Russia.
Cadet students perform at a local theater in Sergiyev Posad, Russia.
Students at the Inspection of Singing and Marching competition in Dmitrov, Russia.
Cadet students perform at a local theater in Sergiyev Posad, Russia.
From the series "Blue Sky Days - Drone War." Baseball practice in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Blue Sky Days - Drone WarMilitary age males are seen assembling in a central courtyard of the Citadel in South Carolina. The complex was built in 1829 based on white fears of a slave insurrection.
TVH20141104CityHeat007.jpg
From the project "Mass Incarceration"
Brian Frank
1 of 14
photography grants

Here Are the Three Inaugural CatchLight Fellows

Olivier Laurent
11:29 AM ET

Photographers Sarah Blesener, Brian Frank and Tomas van Houtryve are the winners of the first CatchLight Fellowship. Each will receive $30,000 to complete a project that promotes social good.

Blesener won for her proposal to investigate the rise of nationalism among young Americans, continuing a project she started in Russia, where military-patriotic schools are increasingly popular. Frank will use the grant to document the activities of organizations that are working to provide viable alternatives to prison for people caught in the cycles of poverty and crime. And Van Houtryve will continue his documentation of the weaponization of photography — for example, the use of drones and infrared cameras by law enforcement — focusing this time on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Each of the three recipients will be paired with a media partner — the Center for Investigative Reporting, the Marshall Project and the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting, respectively — to help develop and publish the projects.

The fellowship was created as a response to changes in the media landscape. “Our mission at CatchLight is to magnify the power of visual storytelling as a force for good,” says CatchLight founder Nancy Farese. “We are all aware of the broken value chain of the traditional photography models, where the photographer was given resources by a media source, which included not only wages, but editing and distribution; that paradigm is essentially gone.”

For Blesener, the fellowship stands out from other opportunities because of its emphasis on collaboration. “The analytical context and lens that this fellowship offers — as well as the mentorship, support and teamwork along the way — is vital,” she tells TIME. With the grant, she hopes “to help facilitate a conversation about issues that are easy to generalize and overlook. Too often we place individuals in boxes and ‘other’ our subjects. I believe, as photographers, we should combat fear, not create it with our work.”

Plus, says Van Houtryve, the large amount of money offered by CatchLight allows for “a slow, in-depth approach to a highly ambitious photo project,” he says. The $30,000 will also let him revive ancient photographic processes from the 1850s “to question how imaging technology has twisted our understanding of history, contributing to racism and false ideas of heritage.”

Van Houtryve’s approach fits with the organization’s goals to use new storytelling tools to raise social awareness, says Farese. “While the social issues remain intransigent, there is a new breed of storytellers with access to a broad array of tools, and who bring an exciting diversity of perspectives and insights,” she tells TIME. “We believe that it’s never been more important to understand how to amplify these stories to raise awareness and engage public consciousness.”

Olivier Laurent is the editor of TIME LightBox. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @olivierclaurent

Follow TIME LightBox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME