Lucky airline passengers were treated to a surprise concert from master of smooth jazz Kenny G Saturday.

The star saxophonist and music personality offered to play for the captive audience during a Delta flight from Tampa Bay to Los Angeles on Saturday — but only if the cabin members were able to raise over $1,000 for Delta G.O. Relay for Life, a charitable cause the flight attendants were supporting in loudspeaker announcements.

The passengers came through in spades, reportedly cobbling together more than $2,000 for the American Cancer Society in about five minutes. Their reward: the long-haired musician himself providing some sweet in-flight entertainment, serenading them as he moseyed through down the aisle of the jet and made the friendly skies much more musical. (That is, it was certainly a good time for fans of his brand of jazzy tunes. For those less inclined to the dulcet strains of "Songbird," there wasn't much of an escape hatch from the experience of the short show.)

Thankfully, his timing was impeccable, and the flight did not encounter turbulence during his performance.