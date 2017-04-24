Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CourtsChobani Is Suing Right-Wing Firebrand Alex Jones Over 'Migrant Rapists' Claim
The Bilderberg Group Arrive In Watford
CaliforniaBerkeley Students Sue University for Cancelling Ann Coulter Speech
The Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe - Arrivals
ImmigrationPresident Trump Threatened to Withhold Money from Sanctuary Cities. They May Not Lose That Much
Policeman
politicsJeff Sessions' Hawaii Comment Was a Throwback to American Imperialism
jeff-sessions-hawaii-immigration-ban
viral

Here's Kenny G Jazzing Up a Flight With an In-Air Show

Raisa Bruner
4:57 PM ET

Lucky airline passengers were treated to a surprise concert from master of smooth jazz Kenny G Saturday.

The star saxophonist and music personality offered to play for the captive audience during a Delta flight from Tampa Bay to Los Angeles on Saturday — but only if the cabin members were able to raise over $1,000 for Delta G.O. Relay for Life, a charitable cause the flight attendants were supporting in loudspeaker announcements.

The passengers came through in spades, reportedly cobbling together more than $2,000 for the American Cancer Society in about five minutes. Their reward: the long-haired musician himself providing some sweet in-flight entertainment, serenading them as he moseyed through down the aisle of the jet and made the friendly skies much more musical. (That is, it was certainly a good time for fans of his brand of jazzy tunes. For those less inclined to the dulcet strains of "Songbird," there wasn't much of an escape hatch from the experience of the short show.)

Thankfully, his timing was impeccable, and the flight did not encounter turbulence during his performance.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME