Exercise Is Contagious

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 2: People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people around the country join health clubs in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution. Many health clubs see a surge in business of 25 percent immediately after the new year, only to see those numbers level off by spring. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt—Getty Images

1. Exercising is contagious — especially if you’re a man.

By the MIT Sloan School of Management

2. We could help millions of Americans if we changed the way we sell hearing aids.

By Patti Neighmond and Jane Greenhalgh at NPR

3. How tens of thousands of people playing a multiplayer video game are hunting for alien worlds.

By Simon Parkin in the MIT Technology Review

4. Unlocking the secrets of ‘aha moments’ to discover better ways of learning.

By Jeff Grabmeier at the Ohio State University

5. Technology is drawing the world closer together — and tearing us apart, too.

By Nicholas Carr in the Boston Globe

