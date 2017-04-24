Ideas
Search
Sign In
PoliticsPresident Trump's 100 Day Showdown
Capitol
North KoreaBeyond the Shadows in North Korea
north-korea-ed-jones-opening-ceremony-ryomyong-street-housing-development
White House'Never Again.' President Trump Acknowledged the 6 Million Jews Killed in the Holocaust
President Trump Hosts Video Conference with NASA Astronauts
celebritiesWatch Justin Bieber and His Crew Prove They are Pillow Fight Champions
Justin Bieber performs in Rio De Janerio
New Year's Resolutions Send Thousands To The Gym
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 2: People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people around the country join health clubs in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution. Many health clubs see a surge in business of 25 percent immediately after the new year, only to see those numbers level off by spring. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Exercise Is Contagious

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Exercising is contagious — especially if you’re a man.

By the MIT Sloan School of Management

2. We could help millions of Americans if we changed the way we sell hearing aids.

By Patti Neighmond and Jane Greenhalgh at NPR

3. How tens of thousands of people playing a multiplayer video game are hunting for alien worlds.

By Simon Parkin in the MIT Technology Review

4. Unlocking the secrets of ‘aha moments’ to discover better ways of learning.

By Jeff Grabmeier at the Ohio State University

5. Technology is drawing the world closer together — and tearing us apart, too.

By Nicholas Carr in the Boston Globe

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME