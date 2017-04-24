Exercise Is Contagious

1. Exercising is contagious — especially if you’re a man.
By the MIT Sloan School of Management
2. We could help millions of Americans if we changed the way we sell hearing aids.
By Patti Neighmond and Jane Greenhalgh at NPR
3. How tens of thousands of people playing a multiplayer video game are hunting for alien worlds.
By Simon Parkin in the MIT Technology Review
4. Unlocking the secrets of ‘aha moments’ to discover better ways of learning.
By Jeff Grabmeier at the Ohio State University
5. Technology is drawing the world closer together — and tearing us apart, too.
By Nicholas Carr in the Boston Globe
