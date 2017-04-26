Politics
TIME 100

Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards on Ivanka Trump: 'Women are Waiting to See a Sign From This White House'

Katie Reilly
Apr 25, 2017

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards said women are looking to Ivanka Trump when it comes to progress on women's issues from the White House.

"She apparently has the portfolio for all women's issues in the White House," Richards said at the TIME 100 Gala on Tuesday night. "That's a huge responsibility, and women are waiting to see a sign from this White House that they're on our side."

Nevertheless, Richards said: "I'm very hopeful that we see something dramatically different than we've seen these first 100 days. That's what we're working on."

On Tuesday, Trump said her father, President Donald Trump, is a “tremendous champion” for women's rights during a panel on female entrepreneurship in Berlin, Germany, during which she was booed.

Trump and Richards had a "cordial and informative meeting" in January before her father was inaugurated. "The purpose of the meeting, from Planned Parenthood’s perspective, was to make sure that Ivanka Trump fully understood the important role Planned Parenthood plays in providing health care to millions of people and why it would be a disastrous idea to block people from accessing care at Planned Parenthood," a statement from Planned Parenthood said at the time. President Trump recently signed legislation that lets states deny federal family planning money to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

