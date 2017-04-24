Ideas
Search
Sign In
IsraelSiren Wails Bring Israel to a Standstill for Holocaust Remembrance Day
Christian Kern, Eveline Steinberger-Kern
Diet/NutritionYour Meal Has Six Times More Salt Than You Think
SomaliaThe World Is One Family. Let's Treat Each Other That Way
Fartuun Adan, who runs the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre in Mogadishu where survivors of sexual violence can find refuge, medical care and support, poses on March 24, 2015.
IdeasGive the World's Women Knowledge and Power, and Peace Will Follow
AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN-EDUCATION
Kidney specialist Mohamed Sadeq, a 34-year-old Syrian physician, poses for a picture among his patients undergoing treatment in the basement-turned-clinic in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 16, 2017.
Kidney specialist Mohamed Sadeq, a 34-year-old Syrian physician, poses for a picture among his patients undergoing treatment in the basement-turned-clinic in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 16, 2017. Sameer Al-Doumy—AFP/Getty Images
Syria

How the Syrian Civil War Turned Me Into a Doctor

TIME
10:45 AM ET
Ideas

Situated in the mountains not far from the Lebanese border, my home town, Madaya used to be a popular mountain resort. That changed in the summer of 2015 when the Syrian civil war reached us. At that time, I was a year away from completing my studies to become a dentist.

I left university and returned to my town, shocked by the scenes of destruction. Many had abandoned all their belongings and fled. Thousands were injured, yet most of the doctors had either left or been arrested. I felt it was my duty to my town and my people to help in some way. These were the people I grew up with— my family and friends— normal people with normal lives. Hearing the hopeless cry of a small child, blood mixed with tears running down his face, I had to act.

I had studied dentistry, not surgery but despite my lack of experience I went to work in the hospital. There were so many people in need of help. I had to take a crash course on practicing medicine, learning from the one licensed doctor – before he, too, left. Today, there are no medical specialists, only limited, rudimentary medical equipment and no access to the most basic medicines. And yet, the demands for our services are relentless. We treat up to 100 people each day. The town is surrounded by 14,000 landmines, and dozens of snipers target the town continuously.

Soon it was just me and the other inexperienced “doctors” doing the best we could. The first time we performed a surgery, fear took over, because we had a man’s life in our hands. We knew we weren’t qualified, but we had no choice. The man’s parents told us to go ahead, because delaying was not an option. During the operation, I took pictures on my smart phone of what was happening, then left the operating room, where there is no Internet access, to ask doctors for advice using WhatsApp. Then I returned, re-sterilized, and continued. When the operation was successfully completed, we all cried.

Because of our isolation in a war zone, we receive a small amount of international aid -- limited to rice, groats and beans – all carbohydrates. People lack protein and other essential nutrients. This has led to severe forms of malnutrition. This is something we’d never seen before, yet we struggle to manage it.

The siege has now lasted two years. It permeates your very being and has a suffocating effect. The familiar streets where I played as a boy are now strewn with bodies, the blood of victims, piercing wails and silent incredulity. The hospital has been almost constantly targeted by shelling and sniper fire. We’ve been personally threatened and forced to move four times.

But we persist and I maintain hope. As I say to others, you will be surprised by the good that will follow and the experience you gain. One day, when the war is over, I will go back to school and study so that I can become a fully qualified surgeon. But for now, my people need me and I must respond.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME