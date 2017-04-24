Newsfeed
Google Doodle Maria Zambrano
Google
Google Doodle

Google Has A New Doodle Celebrating the Spanish Writer and Thinker Maria Zambrano

Kevin Lui
Apr 23, 2017

Google is rolling out a special Doodle this Monday to honor the legacy of Spanish writer and thinker Maria Zambrano, who on this day in 1988 became the first female recipient of the Miguel de Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's top literary honor.

Zambrano was associated with the Generation of 1936 literary movement, a collection of "artists, poets, and playwrights who documented the experiences of creative people during the tumultuous times of the Spanish Civil War," according to Google.

"It’s nearly impossible to distill Zambrano’s layered ideologies into just a few words," remarked Google. Known for her thinking on various aspects of the human condition, as well as explorations into all topics from the political to the poetic and the spiritual, Google contended that Zambrano is "perhaps most famous" for combining all these areas into "a means to understand a new reality" — what she called "poetic reason."

Poetic reason, according to Google, "applies human emotion and creativity to traditional rational and logical modes of thought, in order to give a new voice of truth to the human experience."

In the Doodle, Zambrano sits on a window surrounded by potted plants, with a pen in her hand, a notebook open in her lap and a dog by her side.

This Doodle is available on Google homepages in Spain, Mexico and a number of other Latin American countries.

