US President Donald Trump looks on before signing finical services executive orders and memorandums at the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, April 21, 2017.

US President Donald Trump looks on before signing finical services executive orders and memorandums at the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, April 21, 2017. JIM WATSON—AFP/Getty Images

As President Trump nears his 100th day as president, his approval ratings are at a historical low, according to two new polls.

Trump's approval rating sunk down to 40% in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday — as his disapproval rating shot up to 54%. Back in February, the same poll had Trump's approval rating at 44% and his disapproval rating at just below half, with 48%.

Of the 900 people surveyed for the poll, which was conducted from April 17 to 20, 35% think Trump's presidency has gotten off to either a good or great start while 45% think it has had a poor start. Comparatively, the same poll conducted for former President Barack Obama in 2009 showed that 54% thought his presidency started off in a good spot and 21% thought he was off to a poor start.

The poll also shows that Trump, who ran on a campaign mantra of "draining the swamp" in Washington D.C., is losing support as an agent for change. Only 25% think he has been "very good" at changing business in the nation's Capitol, down from 33% in February.

Another poll released Saturday, from ABC News and the Washington Post , found that Trump only has a 42% approval rating — the lowest of any president polled since 1945. But he did still retain strong support among his base, with 96% of those polled who voted for him in November saying they would vote for him again.

Trump will reach the 100-day mark of his presidency on April 29.