Science
Search
Sign In
United KingdomIn London, French Expats Rally for Presidential Picks Across the Channel
Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate, centre, speaks during a campaign meeting with French expatriates at Central Hall Westminster in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
FranceParis Champs-Elysees Attacker Carried a Note Defending ISIS, Prosecutor Says
FRANCE-ATTACKS-VOTE
hawaiiJeff Sessions: 'I Wasn't Criticizing' Hawaii by Calling It 'an Island in the Pacific'
Tillerson, Kelly And Sessions Announce New Immigration Executive Order
celebritiesChris Pratt Has a Hilarious Method for Combating Sweat
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2" - Red Carpet
BRITAIN-ANIMAL-GIRAFFE
Pal Ellis—Getty/AFP
animals

Advocates Really Want Giraffes to Be Included on the Endangered Species List

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:22 PM ET

Five wildlife groups are pushing for giraffes to be included on the endangered species list through a petition that was sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday.

The giraffe population declined by 40% over the past 30 years, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. There are 97,000 giraffes in the wild, which is down from the estimated 151,000 to 163,000 that existed in 1985, according to the council.

The NRDC maintains that the declining population is a result of "giraffe hunting for bushmeat, habitat destruction and fragmentation and the international trade in giraffe bone carvings and hunting trophies."

The International Union for Conservation of Nature released a report that said giraffes were "vulnerable" to extinction in 2016.

"Losing one of the continent’s iconic species would be an absolute travesty," NRDC Deputy Director Elly Pepper told USA Today. "Giving giraffes Endangered Species Act protections would be a giant step in the fight to save them from extinction.”

The petition adds that there are actually fewer giraffes than elephants in the Africa in its petition to protect the tallest land animal.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME