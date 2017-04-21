Lawrence J. Hogan of Maryland, left, M. Caldwell Butler of Virginia, center, and William S. Cohen of Maine: three Republicans who voted for impeachment on July 29, 1974.

Lawrence J. Hogan Sr., a Maryland politician who was the first Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee to call for President Nixon's impeachment , died Thursday at the age of 88.

Current Maryland governor Larry Hogan Jr., Hogan Sr.'s son, announced his father's passing in a Facebook post . " At 10:24 tonight, an American hero, and the man that I am most proud of, passed away," Hogan Jr. wrote. "He had an amazing life that spanned 88 years. He leaves behind a loving family, countless friends and admirers, and a lasting legacy that won't be forgotten."

After a long career in county and state politics, Hogan Sr. was first elected to Congress in 1968, the Washington Post reports . But his real moment in the national spotlight came in 1974, when one day before the House Judiciary Committee was to begin debate on Nixon's impeachment, he held a news conference saying he favored ousting the president.

His stand cost him support from the Republican party and his voting base, and he lost the Republican gubernatorial primary a month after Nixon resigned. "I assumed that in coming out for impeachment I would lose the nomination, which I did,” Hogan said in 1987. “It had absolutely nothing to do with politics. I still resent people saying that now.”

Hogan Jr. said during his inauguration as Maryland's governor that he learned from his father's example, the Baltimore Sun reports . "I probably learned more about integrity in one day when my dad read that vote," he said, "than most people learn in a lifetime."