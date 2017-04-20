Newsfeed
RACINE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 02: Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) announces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he speaks at a town hall event on April 2, 2016 in Racine, Wisconsin. Candidates are campaigning in Wisconsin ahead of the Tuesday April 5th primary. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images) Darren Hauck—Getty Images
Donald Trump

Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent Met President Trump in the Oval Office

Ashley Hoffman
Updated: 10:27 AM ET | Originally published: 10:27 AM ET

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and hard-rocking Michigan musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock met with President Trump at the White House Wednesday evening, and the photos have created the perfect internet firestorm.

"A great night at the White House! Thank you to President Trump for the invite!" Palin wrote on Facebook and Twitter. The trio of vocal Trump supporters appeared in one photo to be reviewing documents in the president's hands and in another mockingly posed with a portrait of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Palin shared a number of photos showing her in discussion with President Trump and White House adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

The purpose of the visit? Nugent channeled Trump's campaign slogan explaining he dined with Trump "to make America great again" in a Facebook caption.

Palin and Nugent both campaigned for Trump, while Kid Rock threw in for the Republican nominee in interviews. The White House has not released details about the visit as of Thursday morning.

Posted by Shemane Nugent on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

The internet had plenty of thoughts on the meeting.

