viralScotland's First Minister Crashing a News Report About Herself Is the Internet's Latest Gift
Scottish National Party Leader Nicola Sturgeon is joined by the Party's Westminster group during a photocall in Victoria Tower Gardens on April 19, 2017 in London, England.
MissouriMissouri Nursing Home Owner Spent Stolen $667,000 on Strippers and Gambling
160316-GOP-healthcare-medicaid
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Meets With Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
White HousePresident Trump Wants to Meet Pope Francis. The Two Have Clashed in the Past
Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent
movies

Review: In The Last Magnificent a Chef Makes Glamour the Main Ingredient

Stephanie Zacharek
11:26 AM ET

There have always been renowned chefs, and even star chefs. But the celebrity chef is something fairly new, a product of cooking shows and, more recently, reality television. Unless you’re a restaurant-obsessive, Jeremiah Tower, the subject of Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent, may be the celebrity chef you’ve never heard of. Tower began his zig-zagging career working alongside Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley in the early 1970s. There, he did more than his share to transform the place into a cozy spot where the occasional poetry reading wouldn’t be out of place. His meticulous and elegant menus helped make California cuisine a thing—and if anything was ever destined to become a thing, it was California cuisine.

But that’s not where The Last Magnificent—directed by Lydia Tenaglia and produced by Anthony Bourdain, who has long been a fan of Tower’s patrician flamboyance and sphinxlike aura—begins. Using vintage footage and perhaps a few too many stilted re-creations, Tenaglia sketches a portrait of Tower as your classic mystery figure and lonely guy. The interviewees include old friends of Tower’s who note that he has at times dropped off the map for long stretches, leaving no word of where he is or what he’s doing. Martha Stewart shows up to make you feel better about never having heard of Tower, in the likely event that you haven’t: “Most people wouldn’t know who he is,” she says, though she considers him “the father of American cuisine.” Mario Batali practically glows when he details how Tower’s energy became part of the experience of eating in his restaurants. Bourdain praises his wildness and creativity, while acknowledging that he’s also a bit of a lost soul.

That’s clear from one of the central devices of this documentary, which shows current-day Tower, a regal, sandy-haired gent in his seventies, wandering around dusty yellow ruins while we hear excerpts from his diary in voice-over. It’s all a little precious, but the story of Tower’s rollercoaster rises and falls is compelling enough. Born in Stamford, Connecticut, to rich, neglectful parents, Tower was a lonely kid who grew up to be a lonely man. He earned an architecture degree from Harvard in the '60s, where he wowed his friends and classmates with the elaborate meals he’d prepare for large groups, sometimes offering sustenance for friends who'd spent the day protesting. After graduation, he found himself rootless and in need of a job. That's when he landed at Chez Panisse, and though he and Waters made a magnetic team, he left in 1978 in a cloud of umbrage.

From there, he opened Stars in San Francisco, a sparkling place to see and be seen but also, of course, to eat. (It didn’t hurt that you had to enter the restaurant through a dark alley scented with urine—that’s the kind of exotic reverse cachet money can’t buy.) That gig also imploded, largely thanks to the 1989 earthquake. After that, Tower disappeared, only to re-emerge in 2014 as the executive chef of New York’s Tavern on the Green, a gig that Bourdain ominously calls “a chef killer.”

Even if you care very little for fancy food and the people who make it, The Last Magnificent works as a portrait of a man who leaves aromatic clouds of glamour wherever he goes. But the best sequences are those incorporating vintage footage from the 1970s-era Chez Panisse, where Tower, as a young, rakish beauty—quite clearly gay, but also pansexual in the dashing way people were allowed to be in those days—was the crown prince of the kitchen. It’s easy to imagine being alive at that time and in that specific place: Anything that sprang from his pan, or his imagination, you would eat. Great food, after all, always includes an ingredient you can’t quite name.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME