The hotly-anticipated title track off Lana Del Rey's new album Lust for Life aired on Mistajam’s BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday.

In the single's video, now on YouTube, Del Rey's breathy vocals drape over footage of her and Canadian musician Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — better known as The Weeknd — sat atop the H of a noir Hollywood Sign.

“Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records,” Del Rey said of her collaboration with the Weeknd in a recent Dazed interview with Courtney Love.

The release date for Lust For Life , the follow up to 2015's Honeymoon , is yet to be announced but Del Rey has already released the first single " Love" and posted a teaser video for the album to Twitter.