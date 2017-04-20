World
Search
Sign In
CrimeHusband of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam Calls for Witnesses to Help Police Investigate Her Death
Sheila Abdus Salaam
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Approval Rating Is Back Up to 42%
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-DEBATE
ArkansasArkansas Supreme Court Grants Stay of Execution to Inmate Scheduled to Die
Arkansas Executions
ImmigrationPresident Trump's Administration Will Face Judge Gonzalo Curiel in Deported Dreamer Case
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) logo is seen on a worker during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, that is set up as a temporary port-of-entry for Syrian refugees entering Canada in Mississauga
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) logo is seen on a worker during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, that is set up as a temporary port-of-entry for Syrian refugees entering Canada in Mississauga on Dec. 8, 2015. Mark Blinch—Reuters
Canada

Canadian Woman Caught Trying to Smuggle Asylum-Seekers Across the Border

Mahita Gajanan
Apr 19, 2017

A Canadian woman faces charges of human smuggling after police intercepted nine asylum seekers near the U.S.-Canada border on Friday.

Police arrested Michelle Omoruyi, 43, who was driving a vehicle that contained the nine people. She has been charged with human smuggling and conspiracy to commit human smuggling.

Omoruyi's arrest was part of a four-month investigation into human smuggling in the Saskatchewan, the CBC reports. Several asylum seekers have crossed the U.S. border into Canada amid President Trump's crackdown on immigration.

All nine asylum seekers were taken into custody by theReuters——. They have since been released after applying for refugee status in Canada.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME