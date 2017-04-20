TIME 100Margaret Atwood Doesn't Hear Complaints That The Handmaid's Tale Is Unrealistic Anymore
time-100-2017-margaret-atwood
TIME 100The 100 Most Influential People in the World 2017
TIME 100Gavin Grimm: Battle Over Bathroom Use 'Should Never Have Happened'
time-100-2017-gavin-grimm
TIME 100Viola Davis: 'I Feel Like I Was a Total Rebel Being an Actor'
time-100-2017-viola-davis-miles-aldridge
TIME 100

John Legend and Demi Lovato to Perform at the TIME 100 Gala

Mahita Gajanan
7:00 AM ET

John Legend and Demi Lovato will perform at the 2017 TIME 100 gala on April 25, an event celebrating TIME's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Legend, who was previously on the TIME 100 in 2009, also performed at the gala that year. An Academy Award and multiple Grammy winner, Legend is an activist who uses his music to reflect social change and has spoken out on behalf of movements like Black Lives Matter. Legend's music spans genres, and he has written songs for several films. The song "Glory," which Legend penned for the movie Selma, won Best Original Song at the 2015 Oscars.

"With songs like this, he has rewarded a diverse fan base, and I am pleased to be part of such a multitude," Grammy-winning singer and activist Harry Belafonte wrote in his tribute to Legend. "I hope John continues to grow as an artist and an activist."

Lovato, a Grammy nominated multi-platinum singer, is known for speaking out about tough subjects such as mental health, eating disorders, body image and addiction. Her last album, Confident, debuted in 2015.

MORE See Who Is on TIME's List of the Most Influential People of 2017

"Demi Lovato is a remarkably talented artist and performer. But her courage, honesty and willingness to use her own experiences to help others are what make her a true star," wrote Thrive Global founder and CEO Arianna Huffington. "She hasn't just grown up—she has grown up in wisdom."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME