Tech
Search
Sign In
TelevisionBill O'Reilly Is Out at Fox News Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations
The Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People In Media
Late Night TelevisionWatch Kevin Spacey and Jimmy Fallon Pretend to Be Tennis Players Who Hate Each Other
PoliticsWill President Trump Change the Iran Deal?
Capitol
celebritiesAnna Faris Is Hilariously Live-Tweeting Chris Pratt's Big Day
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Passengers' at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California.
nintendo_switch_console_1
Nintendo
Video Games

The FTC Doesn't Want You to Fall for This Nintendo Switch Scam

Matt Peckham
2:43 PM ET

Well this is a bit odd. Attorney Lisa Schifferle writing for the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer & Business education division issued a warning on April 18 titled "There’s no Nintendo Switch emulator." That has been, and as far as I can tell continues to be, a true statement, though the FTC isn't generally in the business of issuing warnings about video games.

There's apparently a noteworthy scam making the rounds, wherein people are either going looking for counterfeit software on dubious websites, or being approached by scammers peddling nonsense in the guise of a Nintendo-fied simulacrum.

In a blog post that seems at time to knowingly wink at readers amidst its stern language, Schifferle acknowledges the Switch's supply scarcity at the moment. It's a problem. Buyers have either been paying ridiculously inflated scalper prices off auction sites for Nintendo's mobile-TV hybrid game system, or paying retailers like GameStop exorbitant sums for "bundles" with take it or leave it bric-a-brac.

Thus the impatient (or just plain mischievous) may be lured by promises of software that runs Switch games on a computer. "But there is no legit Nintendo Switch emulator. It’s a scam," writes Schifferle, noting all the other nefarious things that can install themselves surreptitiously if you download fake software and give it carte blanche. (Not to be confused with fake fake software, which, like fake fake news, would in fact be real.)

Don't be deceived by stories you may have seen about people running The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at ultra-high-definition resolutions. There are two versions of Breath of the Wild, one for Wii U and one for the Switch. That's because a Wii U emulator exists; a Switch emulator doesn't. (To say nothing of the grayish legality of emulators in general, which is another matter.)

Here's the FTC's list of guidelines to avoid the scam, all arguably obvious enough not to bother repeating, but presented here because that last one made me smile.

  • Don’t download anything that says it’s a Nintendo Switch emulator.

  • Don’t complete a survey to get an “unlock code.” That’s a red flag for a scam.

  • Keep your security software current. Set it to update automatically. Installing unknown programs can lead to malware.

  • Play Nintendo Switch at your friend’s house until you’re able to buy the real one yourself.

If you did download something you shouldn't have and, whoopsie, you think you've been victimized, the FTC encourages you to report it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME