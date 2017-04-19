A huge asteroid will fly past Earth at the closest distance it has come in the past 400 years.
The approach, a distance of 1.1 million miles or about 4.6 times the distance from Earth to the moon, will also be the closest the 2,000-foot-long asteroid comes for another 500 years, according to NASA.
"Astronomers plan to observe [the asteroid] with telescopes around the world to learn as much about it as possible," NASA said in a statement.
The asteroid, known as 2014 JO25, is expected to be visible in the night sky after April 19 for one or two nights with the aid of a small telescope.
The agency also said there is no chance the asteroid will collide with Earth.