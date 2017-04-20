Gavin Grimm: Battle Over Bathroom Use 'Should Never Have Happened'

Gavin Grimm has sued his school board, fueled a national conversation over transgender rights and become someone who actress Laverne Cox thinks everyone should know — all before graduating high school.

Grimm, a 17-year-old transgender student, has spent years fighting for the right to use the boys' bathroom at his Virginia high school. In a video interview with TIME, Grimm says he "never would have dreamed" the issue would gain national traction .

"This process has been stressful. It's been an absolute whirlwind. I've had opportunities that I wouldn't have otherwise had, which has been beautiful, and I've met so many amazing people, which has been wonderful," says Grimm, a member of the 2017 TIME 100 . "But it's never lost on me that I've had these experiences because of a conversation that just should never have happened."

Last month, the Supreme Court announced it would not to take up Grimm's case, but he says he still plans to continue fighting .

Asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Grimm says: "I want to be someone who doesn't have to justify his bathroom use."