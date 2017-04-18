Newsfeed
viral

Viral Photo Proves Someone's Grandma Is Basically Scarlett Johansson's Lookalike

Cady Lang
1:12 PM ET

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has one of the world's most recognizable faces, but it looks like there's at least one other person in the world who shares her distinctive features.

Thanks to a photo post from Reddit user denverjoel, it appears that ScarJo may have found a doppelgänger in their grandmother. The photo of their grandma in her youth bears a striking and uncanny resemblance to the Ghost in the Shell star, something that wasn't lost on Reddit commenters, one of whom saw the similarities to be a good gauge of how Scarlett would age in the future.

"We're going to need a recent photo now to see what Scarlett is going to look like in the future," Reddit user Roscoe_cracks_corn wrote jokingly on the post.

See the original post below.

My Grandma Looked Like Scarlett Johansson When She Was Younger

