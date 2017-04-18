McDonald's Szechuan Sauce From 1998 Just Sold for $14K on Ebay

A 20-year-old dipping sauce from McDonald's sold for nearly $15,000 after a mention in the show Rick and Morty .

A listing for the Szechuan sauce , which was released as a promotional product for the Disney movie Mulan , closed with a winning bid of $14,700.

"I just bought a really old car, while cleaning it I found a packet of this sauce.," the listing states. "After watching the recent episode of Rick and Morty I went online to see if it was worth anything. Turns out it was. Also this comes with a packet of wasabi as well."

The premiere of Rick and Morty's third season featured main character Rick citing the sauce as his series arc even "if it takes nine seasons." The episode spurred fans to petition McDonald's to bring back to sauce, especially as a live action-version of Mulan is set to be released in 2018.

Several petitions have been added on Change.org, the largest with over 35,000 signatures.

McDonald's responded on Twitter by playing off one of the character Rick's catchphrases, "Wubba lubba dub dub." A spokesperson for the company also told USA Today that they were not ruling out the idea of bringing back the condiment.