Politics
Search
Sign In
the big pictureWill Smartphones Ever Be Obsolete?
BizTech Illos Virtual Reality
CongressOutside Money Dwarfs Local Spending in Georgia Special Election
Jon Ossoff speaks to a group of college Democrats at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta on April 5, 2017.
Royal FamilyPrince Harry Praised by Mental Health Charities for Opening Up About His Grief
Prince Harry ICAP Charity Trading Day In Aid Of Sentebale
climate changeAn Entire Canadian River Vanished Due to Climate Change, Researchers Say
TIME Magazine default image
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Visa Program

Jennifer Calfas
9:46 AM ET

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday that will make changes to a temporary visa program that brings workers to the United States for high-skilled jobs.

The order, referred to as “Buy American, Hire American,” will aim to prevent immigration fraud, as well as make changes to H-1B visa program, Reuters reported. It also aligns with his "America First" campaign promises.

The executive order will ask for "the strict enforcement of all laws governing entry to the United States of labor from abroad for the stated purpose of creating higher wages and higher employment rates for workers in the United States," according to Reuters.

Trump will sign the executive order during a his visit to Kenosha, Wis., where he will visit the headquarters of tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc. The president is slated to tour the company prior to signing the executive order at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Watch it live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME