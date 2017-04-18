Watch Live: President Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Visa Program

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday that will make changes to a temporary visa program that brings workers to the United States for high-skilled jobs.

The order, referred to as “Buy American, Hire American,” will aim to prevent immigration fraud, as well as make changes to H-1B visa program , Reuters reported . It also aligns with his "America First" campaign promises.

The executive order will ask for "the strict enforcement of all laws governing entry to the United States of labor from abroad for the stated purpose of creating higher wages and higher employment rates for workers in the United States," according to Reuters .

Trump will sign the executive order during a his visit to Kenosha, Wis., where he will visit the headquarters of tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc. The president is slated to tour the company prior to signing the executive order at 1:20 p.m. ET.

