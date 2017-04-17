The 139th annual Easter Egg Roll is always a festive occasion at the White House, and this year's party was no exception, with Donald Trump delivering a speech to the assembled crowd alongside a larger-than-life, bespectacled visitor: the Easter Bunny himself.
"We will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before," Trump said in his Easter Monday remarks from a balcony, flanked by the bunny and First Lady Melania.
The holiday pairing led to an outpouring of comments online, as viewers joked about the Trump-Bunny buddy duo—and wondered who could possibly be inside the large, fuzzy costume. (Although he's appeared in bunny costume before, it wasn't Press Secretary Sean Spicer, as he had a different task: reading to kids on the South Lawn.)
See some of the reactions below.