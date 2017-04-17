The Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Trump's Easter Bunny Moment Into Memes

The 139th annual Easter Egg Roll is always a festive occasion at the White House, and this year's party was no exception , with Donald Trump delivering a speech to the assembled crowd alongside a larger-than-life, bespectacled visitor: the Easter Bunny himself.

"We will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before," Trump said in his Easter Monday remarks from a balcony, flanked by the bunny and First Lady Melania.

The holiday pairing led to an outpouring of comments online, as viewers joked about the Trump-Bunny buddy duo—and wondered who could possibly be inside the large, fuzzy costume. (Although he's appeared in bunny costume before , it wasn't Press Secretary Sean Spicer, as he had a different task: reading to kids on the South Lawn.)

See some of the reactions below.

And remember: a shiny new donkey for whoever brings me the head of Colonel Montoya. pic.twitter.com/YtwDzYcUwY - CAFE (@cafedotcom) April 17, 2017

Poor Chris Christie pic.twitter.com/8mdqMiwlCx - Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) April 17, 2017

The Donnie Darko sequel has taken an unexpected turn. pic.twitter.com/VeSGNvOIDj - andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) April 17, 2017

don't agree with him on everything but really classy of Joe Biden to come back for the egg hunt. It really is about the kids. https://t.co/MXF5tRcUWC - Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) April 17, 2017