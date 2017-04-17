Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesUltimate Dad Hero The Rock Dressed as Pikachu to Give His Daughter a Perfect Easter
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
animalsWatch April the Viral Giraffe's New 'Very Independent' Kid Finally Being Born
sleepTeens May Do Better When School Starts Later
Too early TIME health stock
ImmigrationEllis Island's Busiest Day Ever Was 110 Years Ago. Here's Why
celebrities

Of Course Rihanna Looked Amazing Dressed As a Human Disco Ball at Coachella

Megan McCluskey
11:02 AM ET

Rihanna may not have performed at this year's Coachella Music Festival, but she definitely rocked one of the most standout looks of the weekend.

The ANTI artist showed up the Empire Polo Club Saturday decked out in a crystal-encrusted bodysuit that debuted on Alessandro Michele's Gucci Fall 2017 runway, giving her the appearance of a human disco ball. She completed the outfit with a Gucci tank top, denim cutoffs and a pair of Fenty x Puma platform sneakers.

Rih shared two photos of the glittery ensemble on Instagram, garnering nearly 3 million combined likes from her followers. "I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit," she captioned the first picture, a shot of her posing in front of a mirror.

For the second, she showed off the bodysuit's ability to completely cover her head.

Fans of the singer seems to love her unique getup, with many taking to social media to praise the fashion choice. "It's so funny how we don't deserve Rihanna at all," one Twitter user captioned a snap of her standing in the crowd.

See the photos below.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit "

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

phresh out.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME