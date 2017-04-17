U.S.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Cleveland Facebook Killing, Turkey Referendum and Mike Pence on North Korea

Melissa Chan
8:43 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Manhunt for Cleveland murder suspect widens

Cleveland authorities on Monday warned a handful of neighboring states to be on the alert for a suspect who they say killed a 74-year-old man and shared a video of the murder on Facebook. The suspect, Steve Stephens, is “armed and dangerous” and has claimed to have slain several other people, although only one victim has been confirmed, Cleveland Police said. Authorities say he may have fled to Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana or Michigan.

Pence: U.S. patience for North Korea has run dry

The U.S. will no longer tolerate North Korea’s secretive plans involving nuclear weapons, Vice President Mike Pence said during a visit to South Korea. “The era of strategic patience is over," Pence told reporters, according to the Associated Press. "President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out and we want to see change. We want to see North Korea abandon its reckless path of the development of nuclear weapons, and also its continual use and testing of ballistic missiles is unacceptable." Over the weekend, North Korea tested another missile but it failed, exploding during the launch.

Turkey’s leader triumphs in referendum

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed a narrow win in a controversial referendum that would allow him to widely expand his power. Addressing his supporters in the divided country, Erdogan said in his victory speech: "The discussion is over. 'Yes' has won,” TIME reported.

Also:

A garbage dump collapsed in Sri Lanka, killing at least 26 people.

A 5-year-old boy was crushed to death by a rotating restaurant, Atlanta police said.

Ahead of Tax Day, thousands marched across the U.S. over the weekend to demand that Trump release his tax returns.

United Airlines is changing its policy on how it books crew members on flights.

Trump is hosting the annual White House Easter Egg Roll this morning. Watch the event live here.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

