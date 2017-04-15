Sports
Search
Sign In
ItalyWorld's Oldest Person Emma Morano Dies at 117
Emma Morano
Virginia10 Years After Virginia Tech, It’s Easier Than Ever to Buy a Gun
Virginia Tech Community Mourns Day After Deadliest U.S. Shooting
SyriaSyrian TV Says Dozens Killed in Blast Near Evacuation Buses
Syria
politicsBernie Sanders Gave a Speech Behind a Giant Ben & Jerry’s Tub and Twitter Had Lots of Jokes
Bernie Sanders And Elizabeth Warren Hold Progressive Political Rally In Boston
Wild Card Playoffs - Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 9: Todd Heap #86 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the football after a reception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 9, 2011 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Ravens defeated the Chiefs 30-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Joe Robbins—Getty Images
NFL

Retired NFL Player Todd Heap Accidentally Killed His 3-Year-Old Daughter With a Truck

Aric Jenkins
1:43 PM ET

Retired NFL Pro Bowl tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his 3-year-old daughter with his truck, Mesa, Ariz. police said, according to reports.

Police responded to a car-pedestrian accident Friday afternoon in the gated community of Las Sendas, ABC reports. Heap reportedly struck the girl while moving his truck forward in the driveway, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, police said, ABC reports.

Heap did not display any signs of impairment, officials said, according to ABC. Investigators will continue to look into the incident.

Heap played 10 seasons for the Baltimore Ravens after his selection in the first round of the 2001 NFL draft. He spent the last two seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and retired in 2012.

"We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley's family feels right now," the Ravens organization said in a statement. "This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community. We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friends and family will help them through this unimaginable time."

"Our hearts go out to Todd, Ashley and the Heap family," the Cardinals said in a statement. "It is a grief that is beyond words and one which no family should ever experience. Hopefully the prayers, love and support of their incredible group of friends and family provide them comfort that along with their strong faith will lead them through this unspeakably difficult time."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME