Bernie Sanders Gave a Speech Behind a Giant Ben & Jerry’s Tub and Twitter Had Lots of Jokes

Twitter felt the Bern after former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appeared to emerge from a pint of Ben & Jerry's.
The Vermont senator was speaking at one of the company's ice cream factories in St. Albans, Vt., when he was photographed behind the podium, which resembled a giant pint of Ben of Jerry's.
The image ended up on Twitter, and it was only a matter of time before meme-makers morphed Sanders' speech on U.S. policy issues into a variety of other, hilarious scenarios.
Despite the jokes online, it was a serious matter for Sanders. He spoke on education, the environment, and labor issues, according to ABC News.