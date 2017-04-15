Bernie Sanders waves as he takes the stage at the Our Revolution Massachusetts Rally at the Orpheum Theatre on March 31, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bernie Sanders waves as he takes the stage at the Our Revolution Massachusetts Rally at the Orpheum Theatre on March 31, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen—Getty Images

Bernie Sanders Gave a Speech Behind a Giant Ben & Jerry’s Tub and Twitter Had Lots of Jokes

Twitter felt the Bern after former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appeared to emerge from a pint of Ben & Jerry's.

The Vermont senator was speaking at one of the company's ice cream factories in St. Albans, Vt., when he was photographed behind the podium, which resembled a giant pint of Ben of Jerry's.

The image ended up on Twitter, and it was only a matter of time before meme-makers morphed Sanders' speech on U.S. policy issues into a variety of other, hilarious scenarios.

Despite the jokes online, it was a serious matter for Sanders. He spoke on education, the environment, and labor issues, according to ABC News .

Worst bachelor party ever pic.twitter.com/2ZmL0vKzSK - David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 14, 2017

I literally cannot think of anything more Vermont than Bernie Sanders emerging from a giant tub of Ben & Jerry’s pic.twitter.com/FhwVFLZAPu - Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) April 14, 2017

Y'all hear about the new Ben and Jerry's flavor?? It's called 'Feel the Bern' & it's got chocolate, siracha & an actual size Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/0uOQfVMpCX - Anna Welch (@Anna_Welch11) April 15, 2017

What's more expensive?

A) Bernie Sanders' net worth

B) A pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream pic.twitter.com/GGf5ARJqnh - Sad! (@SandosaurousRex) April 14, 2017

Ben & Jerry's unveils new Bernie Sanders ice cream. Can be left out in the cold at any party. pic.twitter.com/kT513PAbbd - Your Name Here (@OdelGauri) April 14, 2017

me, leaving corner store: 'Ah, stoked to enjoy this Ben & Jerry's!'

*opens lid, Bernie Sanders pops out *

'POWERFUL SPECIAL INTERESTS ...' pic.twitter.com/diINMKgKeA - Sam Laird (@samcmlaird) April 14, 2017