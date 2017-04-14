LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Festival - press room held at MGM Grand Arena on September 20, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

TLC Is 'Way Back' with a New Song with Snoop Dogg and People Are Loving It

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, the remaining members of TLC , want us to know that they're back. "Way Back," that is.

The pair gifted us an extra-special throwback bop for the weekend in the form of the brand-new track"Way Back," a smooth, groovy tune that marks their first release in a whopping 15 years. (The third original member of the iconic 90s-era girl group, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, passed away in 2002.)

Featuring a guest verse from none other master of chill vibes Snoop Dogg , "Way Back" is a teaser of much more to come from crowd favorite TLC: they're releasing a new album, their "fifth and final," this summer. "Way Back" follows in the footsteps of their seminal karaoke-favorite classics like "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs," timeless songs that showcase their impressive pipes and innate danceable beats. And their legion of fans are very, very excited to see the duo back in top form.