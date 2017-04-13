A worker passes a bag of food to a customer at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's fast food restaurant in White House, Tennessee, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

A worker passes a bag of food to a customer at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's fast food restaurant in White House, Tennessee, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

8-Year-Old Casually Learns How to Drive on YouTube So He Can Hit Up the McDonald’s Drive-Thru

An 8-year-old boy in Ohio watched YouTube videos to learn what to do behind the wheel — and then drove his father's van to McDonald's.

The boy brought his 4-year-old sister along for the ride on Sunday night and reportedly obeyed traffic laws, according to witnesses. Once he got to the McDonald's drive-thru, he ordered a cheeseburger and tried to pay with money from his piggybank, the Weirton Daily Times reports.

"The workers thought that the parents were in the back, but obviously they weren’t," responding patrolman Jacob Koehler told the Daily Times . " He didn’t hit a single thing on the way there. It was unreal."

The children's parents were reportedly sleeping at home after spending the day outside as a family. The boy started crying when he realized he shouldn't have driven the car, but said he just really wanted a cheeseburger , Koehler told the Daily Times . Koehler added that the kids had three meals that day.

Both children still got to eat McDonald's while they waited at the police station for their parents. No charges were filed.

