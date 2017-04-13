Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
FamilyAmerican Parents Are Adopting Fewer Children From Abroad
us-adoption-rates-foreign-babies-nursery
spaceAn Astronaut's Dazzling View From Above
Space Station Cupola Astronaut Terry Virts
ColoradoA Man Set Himself on Fire While He Was Handcuffed in a Denver Park
denver-civic-center-park-crime-scene-tape
FactsDonald Trump and the War of Alternative Fact
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad gestures during an exclusive interview in the capital Damascus on February 11, 2016.
ohio 8 year old learn drive online mdonalds drive through
A worker passes a bag of food to a customer at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's fast food restaurant in White House, Tennessee, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S.

8-Year-Old Casually Learns How to Drive on YouTube So He Can Hit Up the McDonald’s Drive-Thru

Julia Zorthian
5:29 PM ET

An 8-year-old boy in Ohio watched YouTube videos to learn what to do behind the wheel — and then drove his father's van to McDonald's.

The boy brought his 4-year-old sister along for the ride on Sunday night and reportedly obeyed traffic laws, according to witnesses. Once he got to the McDonald's drive-thru, he ordered a cheeseburger and tried to pay with money from his piggybank, the Weirton Daily Times reports.

"The workers thought that the parents were in the back, but obviously they weren’t," responding patrolman Jacob Koehler told the Daily Times. " He didn’t hit a single thing on the way there. It was unreal."

The children's parents were reportedly sleeping at home after spending the day outside as a family. The boy started crying when he realized he shouldn't have driven the car, but said he just really wanted a cheeseburger, Koehler told the Daily Times. Koehler added that the kids had three meals that day.

Both children still got to eat McDonald's while they waited at the police station for their parents. No charges were filed.

[Weirton Daily Times]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME