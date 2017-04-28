11 Times Will and Kate Were Relatable Royal Parents

Prince William and Kate Middleton, better known as the heir to the throne of England and the Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday. Over the course of their much-photographed marriage, the lockstep couple have proved to be a paragon of royal perfection, from Kate's cool under pressure to Will's diplomatic charm. And let's not forget about the kids: Prince George and Princess Charlotte have proved endlessly photogenic, which is about all you can ask of toddlers in the public eye. But despite the picture-perfect appearance of this family, there have been plenty of times they've proved themselves to be pleasantly relatable to the rest of of us plebeians.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose in front of the Taj Mahal on April 16, 2016 in Agra, India. Samir Hussein—WireImage When they described their perfect night of takeout and TV Despite their access to all of the top restaurants and nightlife experiences in the world, at the end of the day Will and Kate might just want to be able to put their feet up at home with some takeout and TV. In an interview with BBC Radio One , the couple shared that they're big fans of smash hits Homeland and Game of Thrones , just like the rest of the TV-watching universe. And when it comes to food they'd carry out, it's curry all the way, in classic British style.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Harry tour a TV studio during the official opening the Global Academy in Hayes, London on April 20, 2017, in support of the Heads Together campaign. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Dominic Lipinski (Photo credit should read DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images) DOMINIC LIPINSKI—AFP/Getty Images When they opened up about mental health Recently, the pair and Prince Harry have become even more open about important issues like mental health, peeling back the traditional Brit's stiff upper lip to advocate for paying more attention to mental health issues and sharing their own struggles with grief and parenting. They've been partnering with Heads Together, an organization encouraging conversation to combat stigma. Besides grappling with the grief surrounding his mother Princess Diana's death, even Will had comments about the difficulties facing new parents, proving that even royals with help don't always find it easy. "There’s no rule book. There’s no training that teaches you how to do it," he said of his experience as a father. "You just learn from previous generations and hope that you can translate it into what, you know, what you want to do.”

When they admitted to being Coldplay fans Everyone loves a little Chris Martin and "Viva la Vida" in their lives, the royal couple included . They even spent an evening at Coldplay's big stadium show at Wembley recently, no doubt singing along and swaying to the nostalgic chords of "Yellow."

Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take a drink of Guinness as they meet with soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards in their canteen following their St Patricks day parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17, 2017. WPA Pool—Getty Images When they sipped some pints Kate and Will are required to attend all kinds of large-scale, traditional state events. But that doesn't mean they can't enjoy themselves as they partake in the festivities and formalities. For St. Patrick's Day , the couple participated in a military parade full of pomp and circumstance — and afterwards hung out at the barracks with soldiers and sipped on some classic pints of Guinness beer. Who said day drinking was out for royals?

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's official 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade and dates back to the time of Charles II in the 17th Century when the Colours of a regiment were used as a rallying point in battle. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang—WireImage When Kate shared the challenges of motherhood Princess Kate has recently made it a priority to shed light on her role as wife and mother, publicly describing the adjustments she's dealt with raising Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1. “Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together,” she explained at an event in March as part of the Heads Together campaign. “Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost." She admitted to a "lack of confidence" and feeling ignorant at times, even with the support she has at home.

In this handout provided by The White House, President Barack Obama, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and First Lady Michelle Obama talks with Prince George at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016 in London, England. The White House—Getty Images When they let George stay up for a special occasion Sometimes, parents must bend strict bedtime rules for their kids in order to accommodate a special occasion or evening visitor. When you're Prince George, that late-night visitor might just be President Barack Obama. During the U.S. leader's visit to the U.K. in April 2016, Will and Kate decided to go lax on little George and let him meet Obama in person , resulting in an iconic image of Obama and the young, robed prince shaking hands. It might have been tough to get him back to sleep after that kind of excitement.

VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 29: (NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS) Prince George of Cambridge attends a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage) Pool/Samir Hussein—WireImage When they made good use of balloons and bubbles The royal kids may have quite the pedigree, but as it turns out, they're just as easily entertained as any other one-year-old and three-year-old. During a festive event at an official visit to Canada, Kate and Will gave Prince George and Princess Charlotte some fun by letting them play with balloons and bubbles, those classic and mesmerizing tools of the parenting trade.

FAIRFORD, WALES - JULY 08: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016 in Fairford, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Chris Jackson—Getty Images When they encountered a tantrum Just like any other family, the royal duo's children can get emotional as children do. It just so happens that any tantrums thrown by George or Charlotte are often publicized on a much larger stage. For Prince George's first official royal engagement last summer at an Air Force event, the normally well-behaved toddler had a moment of misbehavior. But, pros that they are, Kate and Will managed to coax him back to good spirits after giving him a pair of protective headphones and soothing him.

Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London for Price George's first birthday on July 2, 2014. John Stillwell—AFP/Getty Images When they hit up public museums Kate and Will's life may look like a parade of state events, but they also make time to visit public spots like London's Natural History Museum. In fact, that's where they took Prince George on one of his first public outings , a year after his birth, where they hung out with the butterflies. Kate — who studied art history in college — is also a patron of the National Portrait Gallery, which she's visited multiple times.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016 in the French Alps, France. WPA Pool—Getty Images When they organized a family holiday photo It's not easy wrangling your brood into position for that much-dreaded annual ordeal: the taking of the holiday photo. It's especially not easy when you're wearing many layers of cold-weather ski gear and it's snowing heavily. But it must be done, especially when you're public figures like Kate and Will with a nation looking up to you. Luckily, the royal couple managed to pull it off during a vacation in the French Alps. They'd also previously had success in simpler environments.