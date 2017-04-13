World
Search
Sign In
United NationsBritish Foreign Secretary Says Moscow Is a 'Lifeline for the Murderous Syrian Regime'
Boris Johnson
VenezuelaA 13-Year-Old Boy Is Among Four Dead as Venezuela Protests Continue
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
White HouseTrump Says U.S.-Russia Relations May Have Hit 'All-Time Low'
Donald Trump Speaks With Russian Leader Vladimir Putin From The White House
New YorkTop New York Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam Found Dead by Hudson River
Sheila Abdus Salaam
songkran-2017-4884058671677440.4-2xa
Google
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Celebrates Songkran Thailand's New Year Water Festival

Ryan Kilpatrick
12:41 AM ET

Google made a splash on Friday with its latest Doodle celebrating Songkran, the Thai New Year festival traditionally marked with water-dousing events.

Songkran is known worldwide for epic water fights that shut down major streets across the country and attracts young celebrants and visitors from around the world. Splashing others with water confers blessing and represents cleansing and a fresh start — and coming at the hottest time of the year, it's also a welcome respite from the scorching tropical heat.

The three-day-long holiday isn't just fun and games. Thais also mark the occasion by visiting local Buddhist temples and making offering of food to monks. Worshippers pour water over Buddha statues to symbolize purification and the washing away of one's sins and bad luck.

The date is also is also marked by similar festivities in Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and parts of southwest China's Yunnan province.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME