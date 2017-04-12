North Miami Police Chief Gary Eugene speaks at a press conference regarding Charles Kinsey, an unarmed caretaker shot by police while on the ground with his hands up in Miami, July 21, 2016.

North Miami Police Chief Gary Eugene speaks at a press conference regarding Charles Kinsey, an unarmed caretaker shot by police while on the ground with his hands up in Miami, July 21, 2016. Carl Juste—Miami Herald/TNS/Getty Images

The North Miami police officer who shot an autistic man's behavioral therapist is facing criminal charges, including attempted manslaughter, authorities said.

Officer Jonathan Aledda shot therapist Charles Kinsey in the leg last July, after one of Kinsey's patients, an autistic man, left a group home with a toy truck in hand. Kinsey was trying to coax the man back inside.

"Initial 911 telephone contacts about a man, possibly suicidal, with a silver weapon in his hand, led to the arrival of members of the North Miami Police Department," according to a release from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office.

When Aledda arrived, he "was not in a position to correctly assess the situation or in a position to accurately fire," the statement continues. One of Aledda's shots hit Kinsey in the leg.

Aledda faces charges of attempted manslaughter and culpable negligence.

The police union representing Aledda didn't immediately comment to the Associated Press.