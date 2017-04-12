Search
Sign In
White HouseDoes Each Trip President Trump Takes to Mar-A-Lago Trip Cost Taxpayers $3 Million?
TelevisionThe Most Popular Netflix Shows in Each State
viralPolice Shut Down This Wild Rave on a Train: 'There's a Time and a Place.'
Group of people having fun at music concert
IranAhmadinejad Stages a Return in Iran's Least Predictable Election in Years
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad in Bursa
TOPSHOT-US-CHINA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-XI
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2017. Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images

President Trump Told Xi Jinping About Syria Attacks Over 'The Most Beautiful Piece of Chocolate Cake'

TIME
12:30 PM ET

President Trump told the President of China about the Syrian airstrikes over chocolate cake.

In an interview on Fox Business, Trump said that he and Xi Jinping were having dessert at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida when he learned that the airstrikes would be starting soon.

"We had finished dinner, we were now having dessert, and we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen, and President Xi was enjoying it, and I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded," said Trump.

Trump said he was worried that if he didn't tell Xi about the airstrikes that it would be awkward for him to learn about them after he left the dinner, so he shared the news with him. (Trump then mistakenly said the missiles were launched at Iraq, then corrected himself to say Syria.)

"He paused for 10 seconds and then he asked the interpreter to please say it again," Trump said, adding that he worried that wasn't "a good sign."

Xi then told Trump that he approved of the airstrikes because Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had used chemical weapons against his own people.

"He was OK with it," Trump said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME