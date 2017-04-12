Politics
russia

Watch Live: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Meets With Russian Officials in Moscow

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:47 AM ET

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials in Moscow on Wednesday.

The group is expected to discuss Ukraine, counterterrorism efforts, bilateral relations, Syria and North Korea among other issues, according to the Associated Press.

The meeting comes after President Donald Trump ordered dozens of cruise missiles to launch on a Syrian airbase earlier this month — a move Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized. Putin's spokesperson called the missile launch an illegal act of aggression.

The State Department said the trip is part of an "effort to maintain direct lines of communication with senior Russian officials and to ensure U.S. views are clearly conveyed."

Tillerson and Lavrov are scheduled to give a joint statement at 11 a.m. Watch it in the stream above.

