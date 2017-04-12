Bill O'Reilly Is Taking a Vacation Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Host Bill O'Reilly appears on "The O'Reilly Factor" on The FOX News Channel at FOX Studios on March 17, 2015 in New York City.

Embattled Fox News host Bill O'Reilly announced on his show Tuesday evening that he will be taking a vacation, adding that he scheduled the trip "last fall."

The break comes as dozens of advertisers have pulled their commercials from The O'Reilly Factor in the wake of a New York Times report that he and Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox paid a total of $13 million to settle sexual harassment claims. The company said Sunday that it would investigate a sexual harassment claim made by Wendy Walsh, a former regular guest on the show.

The latter allegation is reportedly being investigated by law firm Paul, Weiss. That's the same company 21st Century Fox retained last summer to investigate former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, who eventually left the company due to sexual harassment allegations.

O'Reilly is set to return on April 24, according to Variety .