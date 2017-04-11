U.S.
CaliforniaSan Bernardino School Shooting Gunman Had Threatened His Wife, Police Say
School Shooting San Bernardino
White HouseSean Spicer Apologizes for Saying Hitler Never Used Chemical Weapons
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes reporters' questions during the daily press briefing at the White House March 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer faced questions about President Donald Trump's son-in-law and Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Planning Jared Kushner volunteering to talk to Congress about his interaction with Russians during the presidential transition.
WorldPresident Trump: 'We Are Not Going Into Syria'
President Donald Trump prepares to speak at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
ArizonaArizona Man Allegedly Steals Woman's Purse on a First Date
Thief trying to steal a handbag
President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee
A view of the Supreme Court at dusk, January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Drew Angerer—Getty Images
North Carolina

North Carolina Republicans File Bill to Ban Same-Sex Marriage

Aric Jenkins
Apr 11, 2017

Three Republican lawmakers have filed a bill seeking to outlaw same-sex marriage within North Carolina.

House Bill 780, otherwise known as the “Uphold Historical Marriage Act," says the United States Supreme Court "overstepped its constitutional bounds" when it negated an amendment of North Carolina's constitution in its 2015 landmark Obergefell v. Hodges case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

If passed, North Carolina's new bill would invalidate same-sex marriage, reportedly including marriages that have already been officiated — both in and out of the state — despite the Supreme Court's ruling.

The bill's main sponsors are Reps. Larry Pittman, Michael Speciale, and Carl Ford, who in the filed bill cite a 61% affirmative vote for Article 14, Section 6 of the state's constitution that voided same-sex marriage and civil unions in 2012.

