Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaSan Bernardino Shooter Reportedly Threatened Wife After She Left, Police Say
School Shooting San Bernardino
White HouseSean Spicer: Hitler 'Didn't Even Sink to Using Chemical Weapons'
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing In White House
ImmigrationAttorney General Jeff Sessions Brings Tough Talk on Immigration to the Mexican Border
Border Tour Sessions
royalsWatch Queen Elizabeth II Dutifully Play with Elephants and Feed Them Bananas
The Queen &amp; Duke Of Edinburgh Visit Bedfordshire
GQ Celebrates NBA All-Star Weekend 2017 - Arrivals
Actor, comedian Hasan Minhaj attends GQ Celebration of NBA All-Star Weekend 2017 at Ogden Museum Of Southern Art on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  Josh Brasted—Getty Images
celebrities

5 Things to Know About Hasan Minhaj This Year's White House Correspondents Dinner Host

Raisa Bruner
2:23 PM ET

On Tuesday, news broke that comedian Hasan Minhaj will be hosting this year's White House Correspondents Dinner. It's a prestigious gig—previous hosts have included the likes of Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien, and Jimmy Kimmel—and provides a stage for Minhaj to poke fun at our political climate as is tradition, despite the fact that Donald Trump will not be in attendance. Here, five things to know about the rising young comedy star.

Born and raised in California, Minhaj father immigrated from India, and he's Muslim. His one-man show, Homecoming King, is all about his experience as part of an immigrant family and the challenges he faced growing up in a predominantly white town. Homecoming King is also getting a spring release on Netflix, making this year a pretty exciting one for Minhaj. (The title pays homage to a seminal experience for Minhaj: he was stood up by his prom date because, allegedly, her parents didn't think he would be a "good fit" in photos. Luckily, Minhaj later found the right date, and is now married to a partner he calls his "ride or die.")

As a correspondent for The Daily Show, Minhaj has been the star of politically scathing segments. In a particularly popular piece from 2015, he and Trevor Noah took on then-nominee Donald Trump's proposed Muslim ban.

He also knows his way around an interview with a celebrity politician, having gone head to head with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau while wearing a Canadian tuxedo.

Other roles have included hosting C-SPAN's Radio and Television Correspondents Dinner in 2016 and starring in his own viral web series, The Truth with Hasan Minhaj. In The Truth, Minhaj called out actor Ashton Kutcher for appearing in brown face in advertisements and unpacked the Sikh temple shooting; the segments are less comedy than explainer, with a humorous edge. Besides that, Minhaj popped up on the Arrested Development revival and HBO's Getting On.

He was inspired to try his hand at comedy after watching Chris Rock videos in college. Minhaj was studying political science at UC Davis when he discovered stand up via the Chris Rock special Never Scared. That kicked off his experiments in local comedy, which led to winning comedy competitions, booking minor TV gigs, The Daily Show role, and now, his hosting duties.

He's been a public advocate for LGBT rights. He penned an open letter, alongside academic Reza Aslan, encouraging Muslims to support legalization of gay marriage as fellow members of minority communities in the U.S. “Bottom line is this: standing up for marginalized communities, even when you disagree with them, is not just the right thing to do, it’s the Muslim thing to do," they wrote.

Bonus fact: He's addicted to ice cream.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME