U.S.
Search
Sign In
animalsA Beloved Polar Bear in a Utah Zoo Has Been Euthanized
Polar Bear Standing On Rock In Zoo
Media50 Years Ago This Week: Why the Presidential Campaign Starts Earlier Than Ever
April 14, 1967
PresidentsBill Clinton and George H.W. Bush Caught Up About 'Old Times.' And Socks
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Foreign PolicyJohn McCain Says the Syria Chemical Weapons Attack Was Partly Trump’s Fault
Lawmakers On Capitol Hill React To President Trump's Airstrikes In Syria
A Delta Air Lines plane taxis toward a gate between other Delta planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2009.
A Delta Air Lines plane taxis toward a gate between other Delta planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2009.  Daniel Acker—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Travel

Delta Hopes for a 'Relatively Normal' Monday After Days of Chaos

Tara John
9:34 AM ET

Delta Air Lines expects a "relatively normal operational day" on Monday after severe weather and thunderstorms wreaked havoc on its its flight schedules last week.

Airline spokesman Michael Thomas told CNN that Monday's cancellations were in the single digits, compared to the 130 flights cancelled on Sunday. "We currently have 3 cancellations on the books for (Monday) and expect a relatively normal operational day," Thomas told CNN.

The airline had to cancel nearly 3,500 flights through Saturday due tornado-like storms that battered around Delta's hub — Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport — where more than half of its 1,250-aircraft fleet passes through each day.

The cancellations are an anomaly for the airline, which has one of the best track records in the industry. Delta had 161 cancellation-free days in 2016 on its mainline operations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME