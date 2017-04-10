Delta Hopes for a 'Relatively Normal' Monday After Days of Chaos

A Delta Air Lines plane taxis toward a gate between other Delta planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2009.

A Delta Air Lines plane taxis toward a gate between other Delta planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., on Monday, July 20, 2009. Daniel Acker—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Delta Air Lines expects a "relatively normal operational day" on Monday after severe weather and thunderstorms wreaked havoc on its its flight schedules last week.

Airline spokesman Michael Thomas told CNN that Monday's cancellations were in the single digits, compared to the 130 flights cancelled on Sunday. "We currently have 3 cancellations on the books for (Monday) and expect a relatively normal operational day," Thomas told CNN.

The airline had to cancel nearly 3,500 flights through Saturday due tornado-like storms that battered around Delta's hub — Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport — where more than half of its 1,250-aircraft fleet passes through each day.

The cancellations are an anomaly for the airline, which has one of the best track records in the industry. Delta had 161 cancellation-free days in 2016 on its mainline operations.