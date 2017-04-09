Politics
Search
Sign In
TheaterHarry Potter and the Cursed Child Expected to Work Its Magic at British Awards Show
BRITAIN-LITERATURE-POTTER-THEATRE
EgyptISIS Proves Its Strength in Egypt With Slaughter of Coptic Christians
EGYPT-BOMBING-CHRISTIANS
White HouseAnother Trump Adviser Is Leaving Amid Ongoing Shuffle Within National Security Council
Donald Trump,K.T. McFarland,Betsy DeVos
moviesBoss Baby Takes Command of Box Office For Second Week
This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters Tim, voiced by Miles Bakshi, and Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin in a scene from the animated film, "The Boss Baby." (DreamWorks Animation via AP)
H.R. McMaster
Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster listens as Donald Trump makes the announcement at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate that McMaster will be the new national security adviser in Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 20, 2017. Susan Walsh—AP
White House

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster: U.S. Wants to Eliminate 'Murderous Regime' in Syria

Mahita Gajanan
4:20 PM ET

National security adviser H.R. McMaster said the United States wants to defeat the Islamic State and remove Syrian President Bashar Assad — although not in a unilateral move —in his first televised interview.

McMaster left open the possibility for further military action against Syria following a missile strike last week ordered by President Trump in response to the country's chemical attack against rebel forces that killed 87 people including children.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," McMaster said Trump was seeking a "political solution" for a regime change in Syria.

"It's very difficult to understand how a political solution could result form the continuation of the Assad regime," McMaster said. "Now, we are not saying that we are the ones who are going to effect that change. What we are saying is, other countries have to ask themselves some hard questions. Russia should ask themselves ... why are we supporting this murderous regime that is committing mass murder of its own population?"

McMaster said U.S. goals of both destroying the Islamic State and ousting Assad were "simultaneous." He did not rule out further strikes on Syria if Assad continued egregious attacks against rebel forces with chemical or other weapons.

"We are prepared to do more," he said. "The president will make whatever decision he thinks is in the best interest of the American people."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME