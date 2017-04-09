The front of the Palace Theatre promotes its new show 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' in London on June 6, 2016.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Expected to Work Its Magic at British Awards Show

The massively successful Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is expected to clean up at the Olivier Awards on Sunday.

J.K. Rowling's stage play could make history at the Olivier Awards, which are the British equivalent of the Tony Awards and honor the best theater productions in London throughout the year. The play received a record-breaking 11 nominations including best actor and actress as well as best director.

Already, Anthony Boyle has scooped up the award for best actor in a supporting role at the awards, for playing Scorpius Malfoy, the son of Harry Potter's childhood nemesis Draco Malfoy.

"I didn't think I was going to win, so I didn't even write a speech," Boyle said after his win, according to the BBC.

The Cursed Child brought theatergoers back into Rowling's magical wizarding world 19 years after the final book in the series, The Deathly Hallows , was released. The play centers on a middle-aged Harry Potter and his relationship with his youngest son, Albus, and was also turned into a book.