This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters Tim, voiced by Miles Bakshi, and Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin in a scene from the animated film, "The Boss Baby." (DreamWorks Animation via AP)
Egyptians wheel away a body near a church after a bomb blast struck worshippers gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday in Alexandria, Egypt, on April 9, 2017.Stringer/AFP/Getty Images
Egyptians wheel away a body near a church after a bomb blast struck worshippers gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday in Al
Stringer/AFP/Getty Images
Egypt

See the Destruction Caused by the Egyptian Church Explosions

Kenneth Bachor,Mahita Gajanan
2:11 PM ET

At least 43 people were killed and 100 were wounded in bombings at two Coptic churches in Egypt as worshippers were celebrating Palm Sunday.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the twin bombings, which came at the start of the Holy Week ahead of Easter. The first bomb exploded inside St. George's Church in Tanta, killing about 27 people and wounding 78. The second attack occurred after a suicide bomber rushed toward St. Mark's Cathedral in Alexandria, killing at least 16 people and wounding 41.

Photos from the blasts show scenes of carnage at the churches, with bloodied bodies and lifeless corpses being wheeled away on a cart.

The attack came just weeks before Pope Francis is due to visit Egypt.

Follow TIME