Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn 'Amicably' Split After 3 Years Together

Actress Olivia Munn and NFL player Aaron Rodgers arrive at The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

After three years of cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers , playing Star Wars dress-up and filming dramatic lip sync videos , Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have called it quits.

According to People — despite recent engagement rumors — the Green Bay Packers quarterback and actor have broken up. "They have amicably ended their relationship of three years," a source close to the situation said, adding that the couple "remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward."

Munn was spotted in January wearing a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger that fueled speculation that the two were planning on tying on the knot.