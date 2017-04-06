Politics
Search
Sign In
SyriaSyrian President Bashar Assad Has Been the Main Villain in Syria for a Long, Long Time
A large sign atop a building next to a mosque minaret showing the image of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad wearing camouflage uniform and sunglasses in front of a Syrian flag, in Suran, Syria on March 22, 2017.
Exercise/FitnessWhy Exercise May Be More Important than Body Fat
Caucasian woman's feet standing on scale TIME health stock
BusinessPeople in the Netherlands Are Not Happy About This Coloring Book Featuring Adolf Hitler
hitler coloring book dutch store
animalsHero Girl Shows Ultimate Selfie Dedication by Sneaking a Horse Into Her Parent's Bathroom
Clydesdale Horse In A Field
Social Media

Twitter Sues U.S. Government Over Demand for Records on Anti-Trump Account

David Ingram / Reuters
4:22 PM ET

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Twitter Inc said in a lawsuit on Thursday that it had received a demand from U.S. officials for records that could reveal the user behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump and that it was challenging the demand in court.

The lawsuit over the account @ALT_uscis, claimed to be run by federal immigration employees, was filed in federal court in San Francisco, where Twitter is based.

Following Trump's inauguration in January, anonymous Twitter feeds voicing concerns at more than a dozen U.S. government agencies appeared to challenge the president's views on climate change and other issues.

"The rights of free speech afforded Twitter ’s users and Twitter itself under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution include a right to disseminate such anonymous or pseudonymous political speech," Twitter said in the lawsuit.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which is a defendant in the lawsuit, declined to comment on pending litigation.

The company said it received an administrative summons last month demanding that it provide records related to the account. The acronym CIS refers to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the account's description refers to itself as "immigration resistance."

The social media company has a history of challenging other government demands for information on its users, including a 2012 demand from New York prosecutors about an Occupy Wall Street protester.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME