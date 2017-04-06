The Daily Show Decided Which Trump Tweet Is the ‘Greatest of All Time’

Filtering through the president’s 34,700 tweets , The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has revealed which is President Donald Trump ’s “greatest tweet of all time.”

Daily Show correspondents presented the greatest tweet at the end of “Third Month Mania” — the show’s spin on March Madness. The Daily Show chose Trump’s 64 “most Trumpy” tweets, and 6 million people voted to choose Trump's best one.

This tweet, from June 2014, won the top title:

“Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”

Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014

“This may not be the meanest or the most racist,” Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj said.

“But it will be the one tweet we will get the answer to in the next four years,” Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. added.

Before announcing the winner, Minhaj and Wood revealed two honorable mentions — one that questions the purpose of ABC’s Blackish , and another speculating about former Apple CEO Steve Job’s wife’s personal life.

How is ABC Television allowed to have a show entitled 'Blackish'? Can you imagine the furor of a show, 'Whiteish'! Racism at highest level? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2014