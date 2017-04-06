CanadaA Canadian Couple Just Won $8.1 Million in the Lottery. It's Their Third and Biggest Prize Yet
finding homeThe Syrian Refugee Families of 'Finding Home' Begin to Learn Their Fates
celebrityMadonna Is Totally Trolling Pepsi Over Its Kendall Jenner Ad
"The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals.
World War IWorld War I Was the Dawn of America's Era of Global Leadership
President Woodrow Wilson
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" Premiere
Trevor Noah. Brad Barket—Comedy Central
Donald Trump

The Daily Show Decided Which Trump Tweet Is the ‘Greatest of All Time’

Jennifer Calfas
8:13 AM ET

Filtering through the president’s 34,700 tweets, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has revealed which is President Donald Trump’s “greatest tweet of all time.”

Daily Show correspondents presented the greatest tweet at the end of “Third Month Mania” — the show’s spin on March Madness. The Daily Show chose Trump’s 64 “most Trumpy” tweets, and 6 million people voted to choose Trump's best one.

This tweet, from June 2014, won the top title:

“Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”

“This may not be the meanest or the most racist,” Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj said.

“But it will be the one tweet we will get the answer to in the next four years,” Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. added.

Before announcing the winner, Minhaj and Wood revealed two honorable mentions — one that questions the purpose of ABC’s Blackish, and another speculating about former Apple CEO Steve Job’s wife’s personal life.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME