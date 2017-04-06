Bill O'Reilly at the "35 Most Powerful People in Media" event by The Hollywood Reporter at Four Seasons Restaurant in New York, Apr. 6, 2016.

Maxine Waters Says Bill O'Reilly 'Needs to Go to Jail'

Democratic Calif. Rep. Maxine Waters said Fox News host Bill O'Reilly should be arrested over the multiple allegations of sexual assault against him.

"Bill O'Reilly needs to go to jail," she told MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wednesday. "It shouldn't be, in America, that you can sexually harass women and then buy your way out because you're rich."

The New York Times reported last week that O'Reilly and Fox had paid out a total of $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims.

During a separate interview with the Times on Wednesday, President Trump defended the Fox News host, saying he was a "good person" and that he disagreed with O'Reilly's decision to settle.

"I don't think Bill did anything wrong," Trump said.

While talking to MSNBC, Waters criticized the President for standing up for O'Reilly. "It's coming out of the mouth of a man who has said some horrible things about women," she said. "They are two of a kind."

The Congresswoman had recently called out O'Reilly for comments he made on Fox & Friends about her hair while she delivered a political speech. "I’m a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated," she said. He apologized for his remarks, in which he said, “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig."

Since the Times report, at least 44 companies have pulled ads from airing during The O'Reilly Factor.