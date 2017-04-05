'I Was Shaking.' A New Jersey Student Got Into Every Single Ivy League School

Most high school students dream of getting into even one Ivy League college . But one managed to get into all eight.

New Jersey high school student Ifeoma White-Thorpe, a senior at Morris Hills High School, received acceptances to Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Dartmouth, Columbia, Brown, University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell, WABC reports . She was also accepted to Stanford.

"I was shaking," she told WABC. "I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said 'Congratulations' and I was like oh my goodness and then I was like, what did I say?"

New Jersey teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools: https://t.co/57qCxjCAHi pic.twitter.com/PiKncJPUti - Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 4, 2017

White-Thorpe, who said she wants to study global health and biology, said she has not chosen which school she will attend, and that the decision will likely come down to financial aid.