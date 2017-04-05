Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Appears With Jordanian King Abdullah II
Donald Trump
TelevisionThis Game of Thrones Display at IKEA May Have Customers Vying for the Iron Throne
CultureThe Historic Women's March After President Trump's Inauguration Just Won a Prestigious Award
Mara Hoffman - Backstage - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
SyriaWatch Live: U.N. Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting After Deadly Syria Chemical Attack
United Nations Security Council Meets On Middle East
Congress

Senator Jeff Merkley Protests Neil Gorsuch With 15-Hour Speech

Tessa Berenson
10:48 AM ET

When Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley began speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday evening, he planned to protest Neil Gorsuch "as long as I'm able." He didn't end his speech for more than 15 hours.

Merkley spoke against Gorsuch from 6:45 p.m. Eastern Tuesday to 10:14 am Wednesday. Over the course of the night he spoke about why he doesn't believe Gorsuch should be confirmed, quoted George Washington and waxed poetic about the state of politics.

"It's my understanding that the sun is coming up behind the Supreme Court," he said just after 6 am, The Hill reports. "I was struck by how beautiful the weather was yesterday while the weather inside this building was so dark and gloomy. Partisan politics gave us a very, very ugly setting here."

Merkley was still nine hours short of the record time: 24 hours and 18 minutes, completed by former South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond in 1957 to stall the passage of the Civil Rights Act. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is the sitting senator with the longest speech: he spoke for 21 hours and 18 minutes in 2013 to protest the Affordable Care Act.

Merkley's marathon speech wasn't technically a filibuster, as it didn't delay anything. Democrats will mount their filibuster on Thursday when they are expected to raise the necessary votes to deny cloture, which ends debate.

Republicans have said they'll trigger the nuclear option and change Senate rules to overcome the filibuster, so Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed Friday, despite Merkley's endurance and the Democrats' votes.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME