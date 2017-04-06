Living
Search
Sign In
Late NightLena Dunham and the Girls of 'Girls' Are Still Figuring It Out in This 'Golden Girls' Spoof
The New York Premiere Of The Sixth &amp; Final Season Of "Girls" - Arrivals
SyriaRussia's Support for Syrian President Bashar Assad Is 'Not Unconditional,' Kremlin Says
Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan visit Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts
republicansThe Effort to Repeal Obamacare Is Failing Again. Here's What That Means for the GOP
House Freedom Caucus AHCA Health Care Repeal Obamacare Affordable Care Act
Social MediaFacebook’s Chat App Is Getting New A.I. Features
US-IT-INTERNET-FACEBOOK-MESSENGER
Travel

This Man Planned the Most Efficient Road Trip Across the U.S.

Jordi Lippe-McGraw / Travel + Leisure
12:59 PM ET

Hitting the open road and driving into the sunset is a romantic notion, but most of us need a little planning before road trip.

Do you go north? Do you go south? Do you take a week? Do you take a month? What are the best stops to make? And there are a million more questions to be asked.

Randy Olson, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, mapped out a super-efficient — and super-ambitious — way to see the contiguous United States. He devised his cross-country road trip, combining algorithms and Google Maps, so he could visit 48 capitol buildings.

“For this road trip, there is one goal: to take a picture at as many U.S. state capitols as possible,” Olson wrote on his blog. “We will travel only by car, so that rules out Alaska (too far away) and Hawaii (requires a plane flight) and leaves us with the 48 contiguous states (excluding D.C.).”

"Whenever possible, we will avoid routes that require us to travel through foreign countries, as entering/leaving the country requires a passport and border control tends to slow things down.”

To start, he found the “true” distance between all of the capitols by car, and then the shortest route by road between every capitol, amounting to 2,256 directions. He did a lot more math — you can read that here — before determining his final itinerary.

Randy Olson 

The algorithm “reached an optimized solution that makes a complete trip to all of the U.S. state capitols in only 13,310 miles (21,420 km) of driving,” he wrote. That came out to visiting those 48 U.S. state capitols in 8.5 days.

“The best part is that this road trip is designed so that you can start anywhere on the route,” he noted. “As long as you follow the route from wherever you start, you’ll hit every state capitol in the 48 contiguous U.S. states.”

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME