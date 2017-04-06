History
Search
Sign In
photography6 Travel Photography Accessories To Bring On Your Next Trip
Woman wearing hat taking photograph
animalsGreat Apes May Be Able to Tell When You’re Wrong
Orangutan, Bronx Zoo, New York, USA
Supreme CourtDemocrats Successfully Filibuster Neil Gorsuch
Confirmation Hearings of Neil Gorsuch for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice.
politicsTrump's Tie Is Getting a Ridiculously Long Photoshop Makeover on the Internet
A strong wind blows President Donald Trump's tie as he arrives at Orlando International Airport for a visit to St. Andrew Catholic School Friday, March 3, 2017 in Orlando, Fla.
I Want You
'Uncle Sam' points an accusing finger of moral responsibility in a recruitment poster for the American forces during World War I.  MPI / Getty Images
Books

I Want You: The Story Behind the Iconic Recruitment Poster

Kelly Knauer / TIME Books
11:00 AM ET

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the U.S. joining World War I on April 6, 1917, a new TIME special edition looks back on the impact of that conflict — including its role in creating one of the most iconic posters in American history.

World War I produced one of the most memorable images in American history: the U.S. Army recruiting poster that depicts a commanding Uncle Sam pointing his finger at the viewer and urging young men to enlist in the war effort. Painted by noted U.S. illustrator James Montgomery Flagg, the image first appeared on the cover of the July 6, 1916, issue of Leslie’s Weekly magazine with the title “What Are You Doing for Preparedness?” The U.S. would not declare war on Germany until April of the next year, but the storm signals were clear. The image was later adapted by the U.S. Army for the poster with the new, unforgettable call to action. More than 4 million copies of it were printed between 1917 and 1918.

Model? “Uncle Sam” may have been Sam Wilson, known as Uncle Sam, a meatpacker who stamped the initials “U.S.” on barrels of meat he sold to the Army in the War of 1812.

Giddyap! By the mid-19th century, Uncle Sam had taken on his classic look: long, lean, goateed and wearing a patriotic getup, as Thomas Nast drew him in 1877.

Lord Kitchener Wants You was a British world war I recruitment poster &quot;Your Country Needs You&quot;.Lord Kitchener Wants You was a British world war I recruitment poster  Universal History Archive / Getty Images 

You talkin’ to me? Artist Alfred Leete drew an image of British war hero Lord Kitchener wagging his finger to draw recruits in 1914; it was a memorable success.

That face U.S. illustrator Flagg used Leete’s design as the basis for his poster. And he used his own visage as the model for his bushy-eyebrowed take on Uncle Sam.

TIME Books 

Read more in TIME’s new special edition, World War I: The War That Shaped Our World, available on Amazon and in the TIME Shop.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME