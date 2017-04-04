Steph Curry is an uncontested man of many talents. While most people might point to him possibly being the best NBA shooter of all time or the fact that he was the only unanimous league MVP (after winning the honor the year previously, naturally ) as his greatest accomplishment, James Corden knows that Steph has untapped potential off the basketball court.

The Golden State Warriors star joined Corden for a day of exploring recreation outside of Oracle Arena, with Corden acting as Steph's self-discovery spirit guide. From mini golf to air hockey and even Dance Dance Revolution, it appeared that there's not much that Steph Curry can't do — something that became abundantly clear when Steph joined him for a quick round of Carpool Karaoke .

Curry's current playlist sounds like it's being curated by his young daughter ( and if we're going to be honest, the real MVP ) Riley, which made for a perfect Disney sing-a-long with Corden. The two first sang a song from Moana then moved into a rousing rendition of "Love Is an Open Door" from Frozen , a song that seems to be one of Steph's favorites .

Watch Corden and Steph sing their hearts out below.