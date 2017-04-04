Chris Evans may play one of the toughest superheroes ever , but even he's not immune to getting conned by a good April Fools' prank . During a Monday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , the Captain America actor relayed the story of the time his parents pulled a fast one on him and his siblings by telling them the family was moving to London.

"You tell the story so many times you think it's funny. But the more you tell it, the more you're like this is really messed up," he said. "We started bawling. Everyone was crying at dinner. And they kept it going the whole dinner — probably for at least an hour."

Watch the full clip above.